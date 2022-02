NEW YORK -

Sunday, February 13, 2022 at 4:28 pm |

Kalmen Sofer, a”h. (Williamsburg News)

A 23-year-old Williamsburg bachur passed away Sunday in a snowmobile accident.

Kalmen Sofer, a”h, was skiing in Lowville, New York, when he crashed into a tree and was niftar instantly.

Misaskim is working to ensure prompt kavod hameis.

Baruch Dayan Ha’emes.