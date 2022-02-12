Bennett Holds Emergency Consultation on Ukraine

YERUSHALAYIM -

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett convened a special meeting with top government and security officials to discuss growing concerns over the possibility of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The meeting reportedly focused on the scenario whereby Israeli nationals residing in the Ukraine would require emergency extraction.

The session included Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and ministry officials, as well as National Security Council chief Eyal Hulata and the top officials from Israel’s intelligence agencies.

On Friday, Israel announced it will also evacuate all Israeli diplomats and their families from the country and issued a travel warning to Ukraine following rising tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

“Following the worsening situation in Ukraine, the Foreign Ministry recommends that Israeli citizens residing in the country reconsider their stay, and in any case avoid approaching hotspots,” the ministry stated.

The Foreign Ministry estimates there are some 15,000 Israelis in Ukraine, 4,000 of which already registered with the ministry.