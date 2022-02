WASHINGTON (AP) -

Friday, February 11, 2022 at 2:31 pm |

An Ukrainian serviceman flashes the “V for victory sign” while unpacking sa hipment of military aid delivered as part of America’s security assistance to Ukraine, at the Boryspil airport, outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

The White House said Friday that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could come within the week, possibly within the next two days, and urged Americans to leave the country now.

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the U.S. still did not know if Russian President Vladimir Putin had made a decision to invade, but that all the elements are now in place for a rapid incursion.