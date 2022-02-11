Russia Condemns Israel’s Syrian Airstrike, Urges Israel to ‘Cease Attacks’

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, February 11, 2022

Smoke rises in the countryside adjacent to Damascus, Syria, on Oct 30, 2021, following what Syrian state media said was an Israeli airstrike. (AP Photo/Omar Sanadiki, File)

Russia called on Israel Thursday to stop airstrikes in Syria, calling Wednesday’s attack in Damascus – which has been attributed to Israel – “a crude violation of Syria’s sovereignty.”

We are deeply concerned about “Israel continuing strikes against targets inside Syria,” Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova told media, warning that the matter could lead to a sharp escalation of tensions and endanger international passenger flights.

“We systematically and resolutely oppose attempts to turn Syria into a scene of armed confrontation between third parties. Once again we are insistently calling upon the Israeli side to refrain from such use of force,” she said.

On Thursday, the IDF said it had attacked batteries in Syrian territory after an antiaircraft missile was fired toward Israel during what Syrian state media reported was an earlier strike around Damascus.

An IDF spokesperson declined to comment on the Syrian report of an initial Israeli attack near the Syrian capital, which reportedly killed one soldier and wounded five.

But the IDF said it carried out a counterstrike in Syria in response to the launching of the antiaircraft missile. It said the missile triggered sirens in parts of Israel and Judea and Samaria, and exploded in midair.

At around 1 a.m., an explosion was reported over the so-called “Triangle” region in Israel around Wadi Ara towns, including Umm al-Fahm.

“Following the antiaircraft missile launch earlier tonight, the IDF attacked surface-to-air missile batteries and radar that fired at Israeli Air Force planes,” the IDF said.