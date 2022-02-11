Report: Iranian Cell Caught While Plotting to Assassinate Israeli in Turkey

YERUSHALAYIM -

A Turkish flag flutters atop the Turkish embassy as an Israeli flag is seen nearby, in Tel Aviv. (REUTERS/Baz Ratner)

Turkish intelligence thwarted an Iranian plan to assassinate an Israeli businessman in the country, according to reports in Turkish media Friday.

Authorities led an arrest operation in recent days, arresting eight suspects in the case, according to the Sabah newspaper and many other media outlets.

The reports say an Iranian spy cell comprised of nine operatives, some Iranian and some Turkish, who were sent to kill Yair Geller, an Israeli-Turkish businessman who lives in Istanbul and owns an engineering company specializing in aerospace technology.

His company, CNC İleri Teknoloji, a metal machinery supplier for the automotive, aerospace and medical industries, is based in Turkey.

The planned hit was to be a retaliation for the killing of Iranian nuclear chief Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in 2020, widely attributed to the Mossad, the reports said, as well as a means to hinder warming relations between Ankara and Yerushalayim.

The reports say the hit squad followed Geller to his home and workplace and was planning to use Turkish citizens to carry out the assassination.

Unbeknownst to the spies, they were being watched themselves, by Turkish agents. Once these determined that assassination preparations were underway, they shared the information with the Mossad.

Geller was then transferred to a safe house, with Mossad actively aiding in his protection, the report said. He was invited to move to Israel for safety but declined.

Meanwhile, eight cell members were arrested by Turkish police. The leader of the cell in Turkey was identified as Iranian Moshtagh Bighouz. A ninth person, the squad’s leader in Iran, was named as Iranian intelligence officer Yasin Taheremamkendi.

The suspects have been charged with plotting to commit a crime.