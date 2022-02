BROOKLYN -

Friday, February 11, 2022 at 11:42 am |

Over 100 firefighters are working to extinguish a two-alarm blaze in a Midwood home.

The FDNY says it received a call at 10:51 a.m. Friday of a fire in a private home on East 7th Street between Avenue N and Avenue O. Twenty-five units and 106 firefighters responded to the fire, which burned both floors of a two-story home.

There were no injuries.

The fire was declared under control at 11:36 a.m.