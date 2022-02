BROOKLYN -

Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 2:32 pm |

The assailant seen running up behind the victim Friday night.

A teen suspected of an antisemitic assault in Williamsburg Friday night has been arrested and charged with a hate crime.

In an incident captured on surveillance footage, an assailant walked up behind a 24-year-old Jewish man on Marcy Avenue and Stockton Street at 10:25 p.m. and punched him in the face, knocking off his shtreimel.

The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force on Thursday announced the arrest of a 15-year-old, charging him with assault and hate crimes.

