Study Finds Pfizer Vaccine Okay for Expectant Moms

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 3:56 pm |

A closeup of a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccines are safe for expectant mothers and their unborn children, according to a new study on Thursday.

Conducted by Israeli health provider Maccabi, the study tracked 17,000 expectant mothers who were vaccinated, along with 7,000 unvaccinated, between March and October of 2021.

The researchers analyzed preterm births, hospitalizations, birth defects and infant mortality, and found no significant difference between the groups in any area.

Infant mortality stood at 0.1% in both groups; preterm births was at 4.2% for babies whose mothers were vaccinated and 4.8% for those whose mothers were not; defects stood at 1.5% for those exposed to the vaccine and 2.1% for those not; and hospitalizations in newborns were at 5.1% for vaccinated mothers and 5.3% for unvaccinated.

The findings were published Thursday in the JAMA Pediatrics, a peer-reviewed medical journal,