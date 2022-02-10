Serious COVID Cases Keep Falling; Deaths Still High

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 6:30 am |

Magen David Adom workers wearing protective clothing release a patient from the coronavirus ward of Shaare Zedek Hospital in Yerushalayim on Wednesday. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

The Health Ministry on Thursday reported the downward trend in severe COVID-19 cases of the recent week did not show any signs of stopping while the single-day death tally remained high since the beginning of the year.

The Health Ministry said the number of patients hospitalized in serious condition stood at 1,123, 274 of whom were connected to ventilators. On Wednesday, 153 Israelis were hospitalized with COVID-19 compared to a record high of 231 patients in the previous week.

The ministry also reported that 36,835 Israelis were diagnosed with coronavirus out of 146,599 tests conducted on Wednesday, pegging the positivity rate at 25.13%. Israel has now logged over 30,000 daily cases for 32 successive days.

The virus’s reproduction rate, or R number, continues to drop and is currently at 0.77, indicating a steady decline in the spread of the virus. The R number gauges the average number of secondary infections produced by a single virus carrier.

COVID-19-related fatalities have now reached 9,370 since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in Israel in March 2020, of whom 14 died on Wednesday. Since the beginning of the year, 1,112 Israelis succumbed to the disease, 413 in February alone, marking a grim average of 46 deaths a day.

As of Thursday, there are 324,802 active coronavirus cases in Israel, and most of them are in mild to very mild condition.