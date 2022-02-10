Security Forces Arrest Four in Attack on Journalist

YERUSHALAYIM -

A view of Segev Shalom, or Shaqib al-Salam a Bedouin town southeast of Beersheva, where an Israeli journalist was attacked in January. (Yehudah Green-Kol)

Israeli security forces have detained four residents of the Negev on on suspicion of involvement in assaulting a Jewish Israeli journalist, torching his car and throwing rocks at police.

The incident occurred on January 11 in Segev Shalom and the arrests were made by the Shin Bet and Israel Police later in the month, but the report was not cleared for publication until Thursday.

The four suspects, all Israeli citizens, are Maharan Abu Adra, Balil Abu Adra, Kerem al-Kadi and Ismail al-Kadi, all aged 18-19. The first three were born in Israel with one of their parents having received status in Israel in framework of family reunification.

The investigation has shown that the four were involved in the assault, in stealing personal items from the car and setting it on fire, after realizing that the owner of the car was Jewish. Their actions were carried out even as many other youths were throwing stones and pieces of wood at the vehicle.

It was also learned that the four also participated in additional violent disturbances in Segev Shalom in the days prior to their arrest. They threw firebombs at a police point in Segev Shalom, threw stones at police forces, burned tires and blocked the access road to the town. Some of them also participated in the violent disturbances that occurred in the Negev in May 2021.

The State Attorney (Southern District) is expected to file indictments against them in the Southern District Court in Beersheva.