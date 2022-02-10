Sales of Conventional Phones Jump Amid Hacking Concerns

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 4:23 am |

A kosher phone. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The Israeli importer of Nokia products said Wednesday that sales of its phones have risen 200% in the past week, due to Israeli concerns about spy software like NSO Group’s Pegasus.

Conventional devices have limited or no internet connectivity, do not allow browsing and do not have messaging platforms, making them harder to infiltrate.

Financial newspaper Calcalist reported Monday that spyware was deployed without the required judicial review against senior officials, mayors, social activists, journalists and family members and advisers of former Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

According to data provided to Walla news, over the past three days, more than 4,000 Nokia phones were purchased. In the course of a week, between 1,000 and 2,000 devices are usually sold.

Liav Ron, Nokia brand manager at the H.Y. Group, told Walla that “there is a surge in the sale of older generation phones… These are simple phones that have seen a crazy increase in sales. It came out of nowhere.”

Phones from the Finnish company Nokia remain popular among the chareidi community, who avoid internet access but still want to be reachable when away from home.