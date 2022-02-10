NSO Threatens Legal Action Against Calcalist Over “False Publications”

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 2:41 pm |

The NSO Group threatened legal action against the Calcalist newspaper for publishing revelations about Israel Police’s alleged unauthorized use of its Pegasus spyware.

NSO sent a letter to the Calcalist on Thursday saying that the paper printed “sensationalist” claims without providing evidence to back them up, and appeared to be threatening to sue, though without saying so specifically.

The software company also did not explicitly deny the allegations, according to media reports.

Ex-Israel Police chief Roni Alsheich released a statement on Wednesday rejecting Calcalist’s claims, saying that the story “disconnected from reality.”

Alsheich was head of the police during the period when the surveillance was supposed to have occurred.

There have been calls for a state commission of inquiry into the matter. In the meantime, the state comptroller and, separately, a committee appointed by the prime minister are examining the evidence.