Military Prosecutors Indict 3 Palestinians for Fatal Attack Near Chomesh in December

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 10:05 am |

Family and friends attend the funeral of Yehuda Dimentman, in Chomesh, on Dec. 17. (Flash90)

Military prosecutors filed indictments against three Palestinians accused of carrying out a deadly shooting attack in December in which Yehuda Dimentman, Hy”d, was killed outside the Chomesh outpost in the Shomron, the IDF said.

The three men, Muhammad Youssef Jaradat, Mahmoud Ghaleb Jaradat and Ghaith Ahmed Yassin Jaradat, are each charged with intentionally causing death, though only two of them were suspected of carrying out the deadly shooting itself. Their indictments come a week after a Palestinian teenager was charged with driving the getaway car that was used in that attack.

The mother of the minor and one of the adult suspects are also due to be charged with failing to prevent the attack and with assisting them afterward, as her teenage son had told her about the plans in advance and she helped hide the weapons that they used after the attack, the IDF said. A number of other Palestinians are also being charged for failing to prevent the attack and for their involvement in selling the guns used in the attack.

According to the indictment, the three men who carried out the attack planned the shooting in advance, picking the targets and the location and planning their escape route. They also planned to steal the body of one of their victims, the IDF said.

On Dec. 16, the three suspects arrived at the road outside of the Chomesh outpost, and waited several hours for a car to leave the area. When one finally did, two of them took positions alongside the road armed with guns, while the third ran back to the escape car. As the car carrying Dimentman and two other students at the yeshivah in Chomesh passed by, they started shooting, each of them firing 20 bullets before a jam made their guns stop working, and they then fled the scene in the escape car. Dimentman sustained fatal wounds and the two other passengers were lightly wounded.

The three suspects, along with the minor who acted as a driver, were arrested just over a week later and have been in military custody since.