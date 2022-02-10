Likud MKs Boycott Army Radio Over Pulling of Right-Wing Commentator

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 2:27 pm |

Yoav Kisch, one of five Likud MKs boycotting Army Radio after the dismissal of a right-wing broadcaster from its news programming. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Five Likud members of Knesset said on Thursday that they will boycott Army Radio to protest the removal of a right-wing commentator, The Times of Israel reported.

Earlier in the day, the station announced that Yaakov Bardugo, an outspoken supporter of Opposition leader Binyamin Netanyahu, will no longer be hosting the daily 5 p.m. news program.

Acting station head Galit Eltstein said the move is in order to clearly separate news from opinion in its programming. Bardugo will continue to host a Friday morning program.

In response, five Likud MKs said they will refuse any requests for interviews on Army Radio. They are: Amir Ohana, Galit Distel-Atbaryan, Yoav Kisch, Keti Shitrit and Ofir Katz.

Netanyahu himself called Bardugo’s removal “an outrage and further testimony to democracy and freedom of speech being trampled upon by the left. They’re trying to shut up the last right-winger at Army Radio,” he charged.

Army Radio itself has been on its way to going off the air for several years, as officials believe there is no need for the military to have its own radio station and is money ill-spent. Opinions have also been noted as a problem.

However, when Defense Minister Benny Gantz and IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi tried to close the station recently, the Attorney General’s Office said they could not do so on their own.

Deputy Attorney General Meir Levin said that such a decision would probably require Knesset approval.

Levin cited Army Radio’s “centrality,” the range of opinions on its airwaves and argued its closure would result in “some harm” to freedom of speech.

“However, if the political leadership chooses to advance the station’s closure, the move requires, at the very least, a government decision,” a statement from the Attorney General’s Office said.

“The chief of staff’s decision with the defense minister’s approval is not enough to close Army Radio,” it added.

Meanwhile, Army Radio continues to struggle with balancing news and opinion.