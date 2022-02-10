Lapid Pledges “Do No Harm” Policy in Yehuda and Shomron

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 2:39 pm |

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (not shown) at a joint news conference in Tel Aviv, Thursday. (Reuters/Nir Elias)

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid stated on Thursday that Israel will not do any building in Yehuda and Shomron that would jeopardize the two-state solution.

In answer to a reporter’s question at a joint press conference with visiting German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, Lapid said:

“This government has made a policy of do no harm.” Homes “will be built according to natural growth in the existing settlements, we are not going to build anything that will prevent the possibility of a future two-state solution,” he said according to The Jerusalem Post.

The statement came against the backdrop of the as-yet undetermined fate of the Evyatar outpost, situated about 20 miles over the pre-1967 lines, land that the Palestinians want for their future state.

A deal was struck in late June which provided for the authorization of both a yeshiva and a new community at Evyatar, in exchange for the voluntary evacuation of 50 families from the hilltop.

Blue and White party members, including Culture and Sports Minister Chili Tropper and Deputy Defense Minister Alon Schuster, have said the government intends to uphold its end of the bargain.

In the Knesset on Wednesday, Schuster said, “the Civil Administration conducted a land survey to examine the status of the land in the area. The survey found land that can be declared state land.” This was in response to a formal query by MK Itamar Ben-Gvir (Religious Zionist Party).

Then-Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit examined the case, Schuster said, and it was decided to consider the advancement of technical plans for the educational institution simultaneously within the 45-day objection period.

But Lapid, along with the coalition’s Meretz party, have opposed the deal.

In the Knesset on Monday, Lapid disavowed it, saying that the Evyatar “agreement was not made with me. I represent half of the government and therefore in my eyes it is not valid and I oppose it.” In addition to foreign affairs portfolio, Lapid is Alternate Prime Minister and the coalition agreement gives him a veto over major policy matters.

On Wednesday, the IDF razed temporary structures on the site, while leaving the yeshiva building intact.

Lapid and the Foreign Ministry warned recently that advancement of the Evyatar deal could harm Israel’s relationship with Washington, which is opposed.

At Thursday’s press conference, Baerbock said that Germany believed that settlement activity was “harmful” and “against international law.”

Meanwhile, the issue continues to generate heat on the ground, as left-wing groups planned to hold a protest rally outside of Evyatar on Friday morning. Right-wing activists have set up a protest encampment near the outpost this week to keep up pressure to have a yeshiva built there, as promised.