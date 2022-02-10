Former Police Commissioner: Reports of Spyware Abuse ‘Completely Unfounded’

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 3:13 am |

Former Police Commissioner Roni Alsheich. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Former Police Commissioner Roni Alsheich said Wednesday that the troubling reports accusing the law enforcement agency of using NGO Group’s Pegasus surveillance technology illegally are “completely unfounded.”

A series of exposés by Calcalist alleging an unprecedented use of the spyware, originally developed as a counterterrorism measure, against civilians, including politicians and government functionaries, social activists, protesters, public servants, journalists and businesspeople, has rattled the political system.

According to the reports, this “intelligence phishing expedition” was conducted prior to any official investigation against the targets and without judicial warrants, despite police officials knowing that any information obtained sans such warrants was inadmissible in court.

Lawmakers from across the political spectrum have demanded an independent commission of inquiry be named to investigate the matter in full.

Channel 12 reported Wednesday that during Alsheich’s term as police chief, from 2015 to 2018, the police used or tried to use the spyware on 90 individuals. However, between 2018 and 2020, when then-acting Police Commissioner Motti Cohen was in office, 150 individuals were targeted.

Alsheich said that “as someone who knew the system closely, I have no doubt that the picture painted by these reports has no bearing on reality.”

Speaking with Channel 13, the former police chief explained that he has refrained from commenting until now because the report cites issues pertaining to ongoing legal proceedings, namely former Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s trial, where it is believed the phones of key witnesses were hacked.

“Two days ago we were exposed to dramatic headlines according to which the Israel Police in general, and my leadership in particular, ignored the law and turned activity that was supposed to be pinpointed and regulated into a platform for uncontrollable phishing.

“My close friends, like many citizens of Israel, were stunned by the many publications and turned to me for answers. This was the turning point for me,” he explained.

He reiterated that using wiretaps in general, especially tools as sophisticated as Pegasus, mandates a court order, and maintained that the police had cause to surveil public officials named in Calcalist’s report as hacking victims.

“The various investigative tools operated against them were used legally, by order of a judge and in accordance with every law. Unfortunately, I saw with what contempt the findings of the police inspections were received,” he noted.

“The enormous damage done to law enforcement requires clearer and more comprehensive answers from all those involved,” Alsheich told Channel 13. “I intend to present my position in a thorough and comprehensive manner. However, the time for that will come when I am convinced that this does not, chalilah, cause harm to a legal proceeding, or to any open investigation.”

Tuesday saw Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara order the Israel Security Agency and Mossad intelligence agency to weigh in on the investigation into the police’s alleged abuse of spyware technology and the Pegasus software in particular.

The decision to include Shin Bet and Mossad cyber experts in the investigation stems from the fact that these are the only two intelligence agencies in Israel that are familiar with the full scope of Pegasus and similar spyware.

As the police cannot review themselves in this case, and as NSO is a private company whose employees cannot access police computer systems without supervision, it is necessary to involve cyber experts from the intelligence community in the investigation.

None of the allegations published by the Calcalist newspaper have cited sources. Still, claims that the police used the powerful Pegasus surveillance software against civilians has roiled the country. Pegasus has been linked to a number of abuses by authoritarian governments around the world.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told reporters that the allegations, “if they indeed happened, are serious things,” and that he was pushing his investigators to determine whether police misused the technology.

“When we get the answer, we will make a decision,” he said.