YERUSHALAYIM (Reuters) -

Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 8:41 am |

The first commercial passenger flight from Abu Dhabi to Israel arrives at Ben Gurion International Airport. (Tomer Neuberg/Flash90)

El Al airlines said on Thursday it would not be able to maintain a full flight schedule to Dubai starting on Sunday due to disagreements over security arrangements in Dubai.

El Al said tens of thousands of Israelis who had already purchased tickets will not be able to fly.