Vote on Bill to Connect Outposts to Electricity Fails

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 8:24 am |

Likud MK Yariv Levin. (Olivier Fitoussi/FLASH90)

A bill aimed at connecting Israeli outposts to the power grid failed to garner enough votes to pass a preliminary vote on Wednesday. Interestingly, the bill, put forward by Likud MK Yariv Levin, did not receive the support of right-wing parties Yamina and New Hope.

Levin said that their votes against the bill are “a new height of shame, cynicism and the breaking of promises by people who don’t even care about the distress of small children. Naftali Bennett, Ayelet Shaked, Ze’ev Elkin and Nir Orbach turned a cold shoulder again to the children of the pioneers in the young settlements.

“While the Arab invaders of state lands in the Negev are getting electricity, the children of the settlers will continue to suffer from cold this winter as well. This is another record of disgrace, cynicism and breach of promise by people who are not even interested in the plight of young children,” Levin said.