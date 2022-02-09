Unilever’s Israel Offices Raided in Price-Fixing Probe

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 12:32 pm |

The multinational conglomerate Unilever has encountered more trouble in Israel.

The company’s offices were raided by Israel’s Competition Authority investigators on Tuesday night, as part of an ongoing investigation of price-rigging in the food market.

Investigators seized computers and other materials from Unilever’s offices. The raid followed questioning of senior executives three months ago.

Unilever said in a statement, “Unilever always acts according to the law and is cooperating with the investigation in every way required.”

This adds to the company’s local woes, after officials said earlier this week they would seek to impose sanctions against Unilever, which is the parent company of Ben & Jerry’s, over the latter’s planned discontinuing ice cream sales in Yehuda and Shomron.

The price-fixing probe in the retail food sector began in November 2021 when investigators raided the offices of Shufersal and Strauss and seized computers and documents.

To date, however, no indictments have been filed.