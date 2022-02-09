Two Workers Fall to Their Deaths From Tel Aviv High-Rise

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 7:03 am |

Israeli rescue and security forces at the scene where two construction workers were killed after falling from the top of a construction site, in Tel Aviv, on Wednesday. (Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)

Two construction workers were killed on Wednesday in a fall from a Tel Aviv high-rise. Eyewitnesses said that the men, both in their 30s, plunged to their deaths from hundreds of feet.

An initial review of the circumstances indicated that the cause may have been faulty scaffolding.

Magen David Adom emergency service paramedics who were called to the scene had no choice but to declare both men dead at the scene.

An MDA paramedic said, “We arrived at the scene and saw two construction workers unconscious, having fallen from a considerable height. Both had severe multisystem injuries and we had no choice but to declare them dead at the scene.

The Israel Police and Labor and Industry, Trade and Labor Ministry have launched an investigation into the incident, citing suspected negligence.