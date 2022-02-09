Report: Finance and Transportation Ministries to Cut Subsidized Travel in Chareidi Cities

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 6:27 am |

A bus in downtown Yerushalayim. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The Finance and Transportation Ministries are seeking to implement in under two months, on April 1, a reform that will dramatically affect the chareidi public’s travel expenses.

While today there are dozens of fares on various trips on public transportation in Israel, the ministries are supposed to apply a reform in which only three fares will be implemented; urban, regional and interurban. This is according to a report in TheMarker on Wednesday.

The consequences of the reform are, among other things, the abolishment of the existing discounts on the prices of various trips in the periphery, and first of all the chareidi cities – which have long-term agreements under which they receive significant discounts on travel prices.

For example, while a city trip in most major cities in Israel currently costs NIS 6, in cities such as Beitar Illit, Modi’in Illit, Elad, Netivot and others, the price is subsidized and drops to only NIS 2.5.

According to the report, the Finance and Transportation Ministries broadly agree that the said assumptions should be repealed, due to “their significant impact on the state budget.”

The gaps between the cities stem from contracts signed over the years between the government and representatives of the chareidi parties and mayors.

The gaps are clearly expressed, in comparison with Be’er Sheva, for example, where 220,000 people live and the subsidy for bus travel in 2020 was NIS 55 million, while for Beitar Illit there are 63,000 residents and the subsidy was NIS 200 million.

This is not the only sector. Another discount that Liberman and Michaeli’s reform may abolish is the current discount for retirees, who pay 50% less on public transportation.

The Transportation Ministry responded to the publication: “In the coming months, our ministry, in cooperation with the Finance Ministry, will examine the structure of public transportation prices.”

The Finance Ministry stated: “We are considering a structural change in public transportation tariffs. The final tariffs that will be determined as part of the change have not yet been determined.”