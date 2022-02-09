Redesigned Hamodia.com Coming Soon!

Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 2:39 pm |

Dear Hamodia.com Readers,

We are pleased to announce the launch of our redesigned website, scheduled to go live around the end of February.

As always, we will be bringing you the latest breaking news, updated 24 hours a day, but with an overhauled and improved look, to allow for the best user experience.

Our efforts will be focused on providing an improved experience for Hamodia subscribers — both print and online — with a clean look, minimal advertising, and a database of digital editions of our newspaper and magazines every week.

Added Value Coming to Hamodia.com Few Ads Hamodia.com offers the ability to get breaking news without being bombarded with ads. Our new site will have limited ad space that won’t distract you from your daily news reading. Complete Newspapers & More Content In response to a survey of our readership, in addition to continuing to upload digital editions of the Hamodia Daily and Weekly News section of the paper, we will now also upload the full Community, Prime, Inyan and Binyan every Wednesday, the same day they go on sale at the newsstand. These can be viewed online or downloaded and printed out. Missed a week’s paper? No problem! You will be able go back as far as a month to view previous editions. Activities for the Children We understand that not everyone who visits Hamodia.com has access to our printed paper. Our new site will now include a Binyan section for parents to go and download stories and activities from recent Binyan inserts, print it, and have it in time for Shabbos!



How to Access Content on the New Website

Current Subscriber Logins There is no added cost for current subscribers to access our new website. In fact, all current print subscribers will be receiving a letter in the mail with their own personal login credentials to the new site. Be sure to save this letter so that you can easily login to the website when it launches. If you do not receive a letter in the mail by February 20, 2022, please email subscriptions@hamodia.com to collect your credentials.



New “Web Only” Subscription In addition to our weekly subscription to our printed paper (which includes free web access), we will now be offering a “web only” subscription for just $7 a month. This web-only subscription will give you access to all online content, including the digital editions of our newspapers as described above.



Want to try before you buy? No problem! You can click below to receive an email with a free 30-day trial digital subscription link to Hamodia.com when the new site launches. When your 30-day free trial ends, if you choose not to cancel, you will have continued access to Hamodia.com for just $7/mth and can cancel at any time.

Thank you for being a valued Hamodia.com member! As always, feel free to contact us with any questions or comments! Our general inbox is info@hamodia.com. News tips, and web-specific questions, may be submitted to tips@hamodia.com