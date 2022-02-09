Rage as Arab MK Lauds Shechem Terrorists as ‘Martyrs’

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 3:54 am |

MK Ahmed Tibi. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

Right-wing groups harshly criticized Joint Arab List MK Ahmed Tibi on Wednesday after he condemned the killing of three Palestinian terrorists near Shechem on Tuesday, lauding them as “martyrs.”

On Tuesday, the IDF killed three Palestinian terrorists who had carried out shooting attacks against Israeli soldiers and civilians in the area over the past few weeks.

In a Knesset address later in the day, Tibi accused Israel of executing the “martyrs,” occupying Palestinian land and violating international law.

“The government and the coalition, all its members, are responsible for this deterioration,” he said, concluding his address with the words, “May G-d have mercy on the martyrs.”

A similar sentiment was expressed by fellow Joint Arab List MKs Ofer Cassif and Aida Toma Suleiman, as well as Balad lawmaker Sami Abu Shehadeh.

Right-wing group Im Tirtzu said in a statement, “Without any shame, the supporter of terrorism, Ahmed Tibi, eulogizes the three terrorists from the Knesset podium, calling the IDF’s actions terrorism. Ahmed Tibi, you belong in the Gaza Parliament, not in Israel!”

The group said it would demand Tibi’s disqualification in the next government and called on all Knesset members to take action against the Arab MK.