Prison Service Thwarts Terrorists’ Apparent Attempt at Break

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 8:35 am |

The drawing of the prison and the escape route, discovered by the IPS.

The Israel Prison Service (IPS) has thwarted an apparent attempt by terrorists to escape from a prison situated just north of Yerushalayim, it revealed on Wednesday.

The IPS stated that as part of an initiated search conducted by the Ofer Prison staff, a drawing detailing the prison’s security apparatus was found in one of the cells.

The cell inmates were separated and under the direction of the district commander were defined as “at high risk of escape.” The prisoners were transferred from the prison to the segregation ward with maximum security.

The IPS noted that additional operations are being carried out by the various forces and that the prison staff was instructed to increase vigilance and break routines.

The report on this possible prison break comes as a mission of inquiry is in the midst of probing the escape of six terrorists from the Gilboa Prison in Sept. 2021.

All escapees were captured alive within a few days, including a Special Forces operation in the Palestinian city of Jenin.

Five inmates from Gilboa Prison cooperated and assisted in the escape of the six terrorists.