Partial Demolition in Homesh Leaves Yeshiva Standing

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 1:02 pm |

The water tower at Homesh (Hillel Maeir/Flash90/File

Security forces demolished two illegal temporary dormitories on Homesh hilltop outpost but left most of the yeshiva there intact during an early morning operation on Wednesday, The Jerusalem Post reported.

The yeshiva students were also allowed to remain at the site in Shomron, located between Shechem and Jenin.

The outpost has been a flashpoint between the IDF and local residents since the killing of Yehuda Dimentman Hy”d, 25, by a Palestinian gunman just as he left the yeshiva to return home.

His family and supporters of Homesh have asked the government to authorize the yeshiva, rather than tearing it down, which they say would be a reward for terrorists.

In a statement to the High Court this month, the state said that senior officials had approved the demolition of the yeshiva but that the final decision was up to Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

Right-wing leaders in Yehuda and Shomron have argued that there was a tacit understanding that the modular structures at the site would remain as long as the yeshiva itself remained.

“This government is rewarding terrorism, instead of deterring the terrorists,” Shomron Regional Council head Yossi Dagan said in response to the demolition.

“It is giving them what they wanted – the destruction of a Jewish settlement,” he said. “A government that acts this way must be removed. The people of Israel will replace this government. The people of Israel will rebuild Homesh and its yeshiva.”