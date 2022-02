WILLIAMSBURG -

Police have released surveillance footage of a group of four young men suspected of spraying swastika graffiti in Williamsburg.

At 9:05 p.m. on Motzeoi Shabbos, the video shows the suspects walking in the vicinity of Division Avenue and Rodney Street, when two of them proceed to spray swastikas on a Jewish school bus.

Five minutes later, two members of the group sprayed swastikas on the front door of a home at Division Avenue and Rodney Street.