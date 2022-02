Iran Unveils New Missile With Reported Region-Wide Range

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) -

New Iranian “Kheibarshekan” missiles are seen in an undisclosed location in Iran, Wednesday. (IRGC/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS)

Iran unveiled a new missile on Wednesday with a reported range that would allow it to reach both U.S. bases in the region as well as targets inside its archfoe Israel, a day after the resumption of indirect talks in Vienna on salvaging Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

State media reported that the missile has solid fuel and a range of 1,450 kilometers, or 900 miles. It is called the Khaibar-buster, a reference to a Jewish castle overrun by Muslim warriors in the early days of Islam.

It said the missile has high accuracy, is manufactured completely domestically, and can defeat missile shield systems. The information has not been independently verified.

Israel’s closest point to Iran is some 1,000 kilometers, or 620 miles, away.

The report comes as negotiations continue in Vienna to revive Tehran’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers. Iran, which has long said it does not seek nuclear weapons, insists its missile program is only a deterrent.

Iran has missiles that can travel up to 2,000 kilometers, or 1,250 miles.

Earlier in January Iran tested an engine for a solid-fuel rocket designed to launch satellites.

Delegates at the talks in Vienna say they have made limited progress since they resumed in November. Western powers say little time remains before Iran’s nuclear advances make the 2015 deal restricting them redundant.

Iran’s top security official, Ali Shamkhani, criticized the United States’ approach on Wednesday.

“Voices from the U.S. government show there is no coherence in that country to make political decisions in the direction of advancing the Vienna talks,” he tweeted.