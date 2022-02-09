Government Unveils Plan to Reduce Cost of Living

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 2:26 pm |

People shop for groceries last week at the Rami Levy supermarket in Modi’in. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)

The Israeli government unveiled on Wednesday evening a 4.4 billion shekel cost-of-living plan that will include lower taxes and lower prices for energy and staple foods.

The plan was announced at a joint press conference in Yerushalayim held by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman and Economy Minister Orna Barbivay.

The ministers have been promising such measures in response to announcements of higher prices by food companies and an impending raise in the rates for electricity and gas.

In response, United Torah Judaism chairman Rabbi Moshe Gafni panned the measures as “too little, too late.”

Rabbi Gafni said that “for months you have levied new taxes and regulations that have caused hardship to the middle class and independent businesses. And now you come with inadequate plans to repair the damage, and expect credit and praise for it.”