Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 4:00 am |

Dancing in the courtyard of the kever of Rashbi in Meron, Tuesday. (David Cohen/Flash90)

In honor of 7 Adar I, which was marked Tuesday, the yahrtzeit of Moshe Rabbeinu, many thousands traveled from across Eretz Yisrael to daven in Meron, at the kever of Rashbi, on behalf of Klal Yisrael.

7 Adar is one of the days on which Meron sees a large crowd of mispallelim, in addition to Lag BaOmer and every Erev Rosh Chodesh.