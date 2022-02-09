Carjacking at Baltimore Agudah Shul

Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 4:55 pm |

View of the Agudah of Park Heights shul in Baltimore.

A vehicle was carjacked in the parking lot of Agudah of Park Heights in Baltimore early Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred at 6:10 a.m., when two black males approached a Jewish man from behind, struck him over the head, demanded his keys, and stole his car, according to Shomrim of Baltimore. The victim is not badly injured and did not require medical care.

The stolen vehicle is a 2021 silver Honda Accord Ex-l, with Maryland plates 1EP3762 and a Plaza Auto Leasing tag frame.

The suspects are described as 2 young black males with their faces covered. One seen in the background is approximately 5’10 and slim.