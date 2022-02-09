Bus Driver Injured in Shooting in Yerushalayim

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 5:24 pm |

Police officers at the scene of a shooting attack in Yerushalayim, Wednesday night. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

A bus driver was lightly injured when someone shot out the windows of his bus in Yerushalaim on Wednesday night.

Police officers at the scene of a shooting attack on a bus in Yerushalayim, Wednesday night. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The incident occurred as the No. 59 bus was traveling on Levi Eshkol Street in the Ammunition Hill neighborhood of the city.

The culprit fled the scene and police are currently searching for him. The Shin Bet have reportedly joined the chase.

United Hatzalah paramedics treated the bus driver, 40, and took him to Shaarei Tzedek Medical Center for further treatment.

In addition, a woman who was in the bus at the time of the shooting was being treat for PTSD symptoms by paramedics.