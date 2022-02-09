BD”E: Habachur Hachassan Yaakov Yitzchak Grossinger, Z”l

Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 10:47 am |

Habachur Yaakov Yitzchak Grossinger, z”l. (menilaviphotography)

Klal Yisrael the world over was shocked to learn of the sudden petirah of habachur hachassan Yaakov Yitzchak Grossinger, z”l, at the age of 23. He was set to be married next month.

He was born and raised in Boro Park, to his parents, lhbch”l, Mr. Hershy and Mrs. Breindy Grossinger.

Yanky had been learning in Yeshivas Mir in Yerushalayim, and was to return to America ahead of his wedding.

His kallah was the daughter of Reb Yoeli Lebowitz, son of the Nikolsburger Rebbe, shlita, of Monsey.

His levayah will held Wednesday evening in Yerushalayim.

Yehi zichro baruch.