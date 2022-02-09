5-Year-Old Boy in Critical Condition After Accident in Midwood

MIDWOOD -

Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 4:33 pm |

A 5-year-old boy is in critical condition after being struck by a car in Midwood on Wednesday afternoon.

The boy appears to have been sitting in a driveway on East 12th Street between Avenues N and O, when a neighbor pulled in and struck him, shortly before 3:00 p.m.. The boy was taken to the hospital by Hatzalah. His condition has improved somewhat during the past few hours.

Readers are asked to daven for the refuah sheleimah of Yaakov Ben Tamar Malka, besoch she’ar cholei Yisrael.