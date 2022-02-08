Police Investigation of Spyware Found Only 3 Cases

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 2:28 pm |

Israeli Minister of Justice Gideon (Sa’ar. Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The Israeli government is proceeding with caution toward an investigation into allegations of illegal police use of the controversial Pegasus spyware on citizens which caused a national uproar in recent days.

A spokesperson for Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Tuesday evening that an internal police investigation found the allegations to be grossly exaggerated. The police attempted to use Pegasus in only 3 cases, in 1 of which the software succeeded in hacking the targeted phone.

A media report Monday claimed that police had used Pegasus on the phones of 26 people, including the Netanyahu inner circle, politicians, journalists and political activists.

The findings were presented at a Tuesday meeting attended by the prime minister, Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar, Public Security Minister Omer Barlev, the new Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, and others.

Bennett’s office said there will be a “fundamental investigation” of those 26 cases by a team under the direction of deputy attorney general Amir Merari, in cooperation with the Shin Bet and the Mossad.

Ministers Sa’ar and Barlev called on Monday for a state commission of inquiry. It was not immediately clear how that would mesh with the Merari probe.

A state commission of inquiry would require the approval of the full cabinet.

In addition, earlier in the day, State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman said his office will be looking into the matter, “and it will not only examine the police but also the Justice Ministry and the State Attorney’s office.”