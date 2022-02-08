Police Chief Cuts Short UAE Trip Over Spyware Probe

TEL AVIV (AP) -

Israel’s Chief of Police Kobi Shabtai. (Meir Vaknin/Flash90)

Israel’s police commissioner cut short an official foreign trip Tuesday and rushed home to deal with a growing scandal over reports of illegal spying, including on members of former Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s inner circle.

Under mounting pressure, Kobi Shabtai returned early Tuesday from the United Arab Emirates, where the police forces were establishing professional ties during a longer visit.

“In light of recent publications and in order to keep a close eye on developments, the commissioner will shorten his visit,” the police said in a statement, noting that Shabtai supports an investigation headed by a judge. The national police force, the statement added, “has nothing to hide from the public.”

Shabtai’s early return reflected the seriousness of the allegations reported by the Calcalist business newspaper, which have ricocheted across Israel’s political and legal landscapes. In addition to Netanyahu’s circle, targets have included former ministry directors, mayors and political activists.

The reports have said that police used the powerful Pegasus surveillance software, made by Israeli firm NSO Group. Pegasus has been linked to a number of abuses by authoritarian governments around the world.

On Monday, the outlet claimed that Pegasus had become “one of the most used tools for intelligence collection in the hands of the police” and had been used against politicians, protesters, business moguls, ministry directors and Netanyahu’s close advisers and son. Like previous reports, the paper cited no sources, but for the first time named people allegedly surveilled by the police.

The police denied the allegations and on Tuesday said no evidence of illegal activity had been uncovered. But the reports drew condemnation from across Israel’s political spectrum. They threw Netanyahu’s ongoing corruption trial into disarray after a key witnesses was named as a victim of the alleged hack. A second consecutive hearing, scheduled for Wednesday, was canceled.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said the allegations, if true, are “very serious.” He was reportedly to hold a meeting on Tuesday evening to determine how the investigation should proceed.

Netanyahu demanded a “strong and independent investigation” into the alleged misuse of the spyware, calling it a “black day for Israel” as proceedings in his trial were put on hold.

Public Security Minister Omer Barlev, who oversees the nation’s police force, announced that a government commission of inquiry headed by a retired judge to “investigate in depth the violation of civil rights and privacy in the years in question.” He said the alleged violations appear to have been carried out under former officials in previous governments.