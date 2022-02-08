Omicron Caused Decrease in Credit-Card Spending

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 11:03 am |

According to data from the Credit Check Service Company (ISA), in January, the omicron variant caused a decrease in use of credit cards in Israel compared to the previous month.

January showed a 3.3% decrease in credit-card expenditure compared to December, translating to NIS 33.76 billion compared to NIS 34.91 billion.

There was an increase in online transactions of 3.4%, adding up to NIS 20.42 billion.

Eitan Lev Tov, CEO of the ISA, said after the publication of the data: “There was a decrease in credit expenses – due to the omicron wave, but it is not dramatic.”