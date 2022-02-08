Lipstadt Calls Apartheid Report “Ahistorical and Unhistorical”

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 2:13 pm |

President Joe Biden’s nominee for antisemitism envoy Deborah Lipstadt told a Senate confirmation hearing on Tuesday that antisemitism and criticism of Israel are not necessarily the same thing.

“I don’t think any rational-minded person would think that criticism of Israeli policies is antisemitic,” Lipstadt said in answer to a question from Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen.

She noted, however, that in some instances, criticism of Israel does “cross the line” into antisemitism.

Lipstadt suggested that the IHRA’s working definition of antisemitism is a “helpful tool,” which provides a number of examples for when criticism for Israel does cross that line, such as when Israel’s policies are compared to those of the Nazis.

The definition was endorsed recently by the U.N. General Assembly in a resolution sponsored by Israel.

Lipstadt advised caution, saying “a lot depends on the context” and that “it’s important to be nuanced,” because “if you call everything antisemitism, when you have a real active antisemitism, people aren’t paying attention.”

Asked by Republican Senator Marco Rubio about the recent Amnesty International report accusing Israel of practicing apartheid, Lipstadt characterized the determination to be “ahistorical and unhistorical.”

“Branding Israel an apartheid state is more than historically inaccurate,” she continued. “I believe it’s part of a larger effort to delegitimize the Jewish state. Such language, I see it spilling over onto campuses where it poisons the atmosphere, particularly for Jewish students.”

Lipstadt is a respected historian of the Holocaust. She is the Dorot Professor of Modern Jewish and Holocaust Studies at Emory University.