Israeli Security Forces Kill Three Terrorists After Several-Week Manhunt

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 7:59 am |

People inspect the scene where three Palestinian terrorists were killed by Israeli forces, in Shechem on Tuesday. (REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman)

Israeli security forces killed three Palestinian terrorists traveling in a vehicle near Shechem on Tuesday after a several-week manhunt.

The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed three Palestinians had been killed in the incident. A Palestinian source said the men belonged to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorist group. The Shin Bet security service described the men as a “terrorist squad” that had carried out shooting attacks against Israeli soldiers and civilians in the area over the past few weeks.

No Israelis were killed or wounded in the shooting, baruch Hashem.

Recent weeks have seen a number of stabbing and shooting attacks by Palestinians in Yehudah and Shomron. An Israeli was killed in a drive-by shooting in December.

On Shabbos, several terrorists opened fire on Israeli troops patrolling in the Shomron. The IDF said the incident was a drive-by shooting.