Israel, UAE Sign Tourism, Health-Care Agreements

(Reuters) -

Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 10:12 am |

Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, chairman of Defense Affairs, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee of the UAE Federal National Council sits with Ram Ben Barak, chairman of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense committee, Monday. (REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)

Israel and the United Arab Emirates signed cooperation agreements in the tourism and health-care industries, diplomats and state media said on Tuesday.

A health-care partnership agreement provides for physicians from the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center to establish a center for disaster medicine in Abu Dhabi, the Abu Dhabi government media office said. Ministers from the two countries separately signed a memorandum of understanding to boost tourism activity, the Israel Consulate in Dubai said.

The two countries normalized relations in 2020 under U.S.-brokered pacts dubbed the “Abraham Accords.”