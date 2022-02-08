Hezbollah Chief Says it Would be Folly to Attack Iran

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 4:46 pm |

Lebanon’s Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. (Reuters/Hasan Shaaban/File Photo)

Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah gave another speech taunting Israel on Tuesday, claiming that Israel is unsure of its ability to defeat his forces.

“If the Israeli entity was certain of victory over Hezbollah through the war, it would not have hesitated for one moment,” Nasrallah said in interview with the Al-Alam channel, and declared that Israel is afraid to go to war against him.

Nasrallah cast doubt on Israeli information concerning the number and location of precision missiles in their arsenal.

His comments come just days after Defense Minister Benny Gantz issued an administrative seizure order against three Lebanese companies for allegedly providing raw materials to Hezbollah for its precision missile project.

Addressing the possibility of military conflict with Iran, he said that “Iran is a strong regional state and any war with it will blow up the entire region.”

The Hezbollah leader dismissed Israeli and American threats of a military strike against Iran’s nuclear program, saying that such a strike would be “folly.”

“This current American administration is very unlikely to go to war and talk about war is to intimidate and pressure Iran,” said Nasrallah, adding that the U.S.’s main concerns are Russia and China, not Iran.

“I tend to assume that what the Israelis say about Iran is intimidation, and most of the security and military levels contradict the implementation of a military strike on Iran because such a strike is useless,” he said

Responding to domestic criticism that his group acts in Tehran’s interests and not Lebanon’s, he challenged anyone to “tell us about a single act that Hezbollah did for the sake of Iran rather than for the sake of Lebanon.”

“Hezbollah, from head to toe, is Lebanese, and it is from the Lebanese,” he said.