Fall in Number of Seriously Ill With COVID in Israel

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 5:52 am |

Ziv hospital team members wearing safety gear as they work in the Coronavirus ward of Ziv Medical Center in the northern Israeli city of Tzfat on Feb. 1. (David Cohen/Flash90)

The Health Ministry announced Tuesday morning a decrease in the number of critically ill patients infected with the virus. The official verified number of those infected with COVID-19 is 318,291, as of today.

1,161 COVID patients are hospitalized in serious condition, with 288 on respirators. 355 are defined as critical, and 21 patients are connected to ECMO.

Although the rate of vaccination has fallen steeply, there are 673,047 fourth-dose vaccinators and 4,450,249 vaccinated with a third dose.

The Ministry of Health updated that 19,296 of those diagnosed yesterday are students, and a total of 119,416 of the active patients are students. Due to the new guidelines, the number of students in isolation has dropped dramatically and now stands at 9,399.

“There has been a decrease in the number of verified people for two weeks,” Prof. Eran Segal, said, referring to the Weizmann Institute’s corona forecasting model. On the new variant, BA-2, he said: “Assuming that infection with םmicron protects at least the next few weeks from the new variant, it is estimated that we are not likely to see the millions infected with omicron, infected with the new variant. “Numbers are not expected to be a wave of morbidity at the levels we saw in the omicron wave.”