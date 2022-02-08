Defense Ministry Recognizes Kishon River Claims

YERUSHALAYIM -

The Kishon River that overflowed following heavy rain near Tel Kashish, northern Israel, January 9. (Anat Hermony/Flash90)

The Defense Ministry will expand its recognition of disabled veterans to include any soldiers who swam in the polluted Kishon River during their service.

The decision follows a new report which supersedes those of the Shamgar committee in 2000 and the Shani Commission in 2009, which did not discover any direct link between exposure to pollution in the Kishon and subsequent illnesses, including cancer.

Director-General of the Defense Ministry Maj.-Gen. (Res.) Amir Eshel said that the committee is not criticizing the previous investigations, but that access to additional resources led to fresh conclusions.

“The team found scientific, medical and regulatory innovations, in Israel and around the world, that now allow us to expand recognition to more fighters who sacrificed their bodies and health for the sake of national security,” he said.

View of the Kishon River that overflowed following heavy rain near Emek junction, northern Israel, January 9. (Anat Hermony/Flash90)

The Kishon, which empties into the Mediterranean near Haifa, has been a dumping ground for various industries in the area, including a petrochemical factory. Israeli Navy units trained in the stream for years before it became aware of the pollution hazard.

Though the military stopped training and operating in the stream, soldiers in the navy, including from units such as Yaltam, Sayetet 13 and others, became seriously ill from their exposure to the pollutants.

The team, led by Brig.-Gen. (res.) Ran Bashvitz, held eight meetings and spent hundreds of hours studying the reports of past committees, court rulings as well as various studies and data from Israel and abroad that examined the possible effects of the substances in the water.

The committee recommended that all troops who were exposed to the waters of the Kishon stream “continuously and in an intensive manner, exceeding 30 days” would be recognized by the ministry as wounded veterans. All types of cancers will also be recognized.

“We are doing historic justice today with those we sent to fight for us. Today we are fighting for them and their families. It is late justice, but not too late for many families,” said Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

“We are responsible for sending the soldiers to battle, for training and operational activity. We are also responsible for returning them healthy and intact and to care for those who were injured.”