Report: Kahana to Close Kashrus Fraud Unit

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, February 7, 2022 at 4:00 pm |

Minister of Religious Affairs Matan Kahana, Monday. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The Minister of Religious Affairs, Yamina MK Matan Kahana, has informed kashrus inspectors in a closed-door meeting that the Rabbinate’s kashrus fraud unit, which is responsible for policing certification forgeries and preventing the marketing of non-kosher food in Israel, is to be closed down.

Kahana promised that the body which will be created to replace it will be given “broader authority,” according to the report in Yisrael Hayom.

Kashrus organizations and officials in the Rabbinate expressed concern that the move will harm kashrus observance, and that the incursion on the authority of the Chief Rabbinate will lead to an increase in fraud.

It was not immediately clear who would direct the new oversight body or what its mandate would be.

The existing fraud unit is very small, consisting of only four inspectors who are charged with policing kashrus in the entire country.

Kahana’s office denied the report, and asserted that the bill which is slated to be brought to a vote in the Knesset next week will strengthen the government’s enforcement capacity. The new law, they said, will give the Rabbinate unprecedented powers, able to impose penalties of up to 20,000 shekels and to open criminal proceedings against offenders.