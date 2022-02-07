Poll: Most Israelis Blame Gov’t for Rising Food Prices

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, February 7, 2022 at 5:37 am |

People shop for groceries at the Rami Levy supermarket in Yerushalayim. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Almost half of the Israeli public believe that government policies are to blame for the recent series of price hikes, a poll published by the Ifat Group, a leading Israeli company in business information, revealed on Sunday.

Citing global cost hikes and overhead losses, a series of major companies have announced price increases on their products in recent weeks, affecting goods that can be found in nearly every home. They include Sano, Osem-Nestle, Leiman-Schlissl, the Strauss Group, Diplomat Group, Ristretto and Shestowitz.

Compounded by a recent hike to electricity and gas prices, the move sparked a public uproar.

Calling the move “callous” and “cynical,” Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman and Economic Minister Orna Barbivay warned consumer goods producers that the government would not allow them to squeeze the public when Israelis are reeling from the global pandemic.

The pressure, enhanced by budding consumer boycotts, worked, and Osem, Leiman-Schlissl, Diplomat and Shestowitz announced they would be deferring the planned price hike at least until after Pesach.

The survey, conducted among 500 respondents representing all sectors in Israeli society, found that 46% of the public believe the government is responsible for rising consumer goods prices, while only 16% blamed the food producers and 11% named food importers.

Another 11% said it was the supermarket chains that were driving prices up, 5% blamed the consumers, 5% named other factors, and 6% of respondents were undecided.

A segmentation of the data suggested that Israelis ages 18-50 were more likely to blame the government, while only 33% held industry actors responsible. Among Israelis 51 and over, some 30% held the government responsible for the price hike, while 54% said it was the business sector’s doing.