Citizenship Bills Pass in First Reading

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, February 7, 2022 at 4:44 pm |

MK Ahmad Tibi reacts during a debate and voting on the Citizenship Law, in the Knesset, Monday night. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

After months of wrangling, the Knesset on Monday night approved so-called citizenship bills, which would make it harder for Palestinians who marry Arab-Israelis to receive citizenship, in their first reading.

Three different versions of the bill passed, sponsored by Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked (Yamina), Religious Zionist Party MK Simcha Rothman and Likud MK Avi Dichter, respectively.

The coalition had previously failed to pass the measure because of internal divisions and the opposition’s refusal to support the legislation, even though it agrees in principle, so as not to do anything to assist the coalition.

“Zionism and common sense prevailed,” Shaked tweeted soon after the voting on Monday. She thanked both coalition and opposition members who took part in the process in a rare show of cooperation to allow each other’s versions to pass.

MK Simcha Rotman’s wrote: “I am happy and welcome the Knesset’s support for the Citizenship Law, which protects Israel’s security and our defensive wall. The law will set a maximum quota of entry permits into Israel and will require a report and transparency to the Knesset on the permits issued. Until we succeed in passing the Basic Law on Immigration, which is the most appropriate response, we will not abandon Israel’s security and will work to bring about a citizenship law that will ensure the protection of Israel’s borders. We promised to be a responsible opposition and we did so today in cooperation with the Zionist parties in the coalition.”

MKs of the left-wing Meretz and the Islamist Ra’am, who oppose the Citizenship Law in all its forms, walked out of the plenum during the vote.