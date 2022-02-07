Cabinet Approves First-Ever Female AG

YERUSHALAYIM -

The Cabinet unanimously approved on Monday Gali Baharav-Miara as Israel’s new attorney general.

This is the first time a woman has been confirmed for this position in Israel.

Baharav-Miara, 63, lives in Givatayim and is married to Tzion, who is a former senior security official. She is a mother of three. She served in the IDF Intelligence Directorate’s main signal intelligence unit, 8200, and was a senior officer at the directorate’s Production and Analysis Division. She went to law school at Tel Aviv University, where she also completed a master’s degree in law.

Before joining private practice she worked for three decades at the State Attorney’s Office, and reached the position of Tel Aviv district attorney.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett hailed Baharav-Miara as a professional choice and for becoming the first woman to reach that position. “We need a good, strong and serious system that citizens trust. On top of that, the attorney general’s most basic role is to help the government implement its policies in accordance with the law.”