Bennett: Biden Accepts Israeli Freedom of Action on Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the Knesset, Monday. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Monday that U.S. President Joe Biden concurred with him in a phone call that Israel should have freedom to act even if world powers reach a nuclear agreement with Iran.

“I clarified, and I’m pleased that he also clarified it explicitly, that Israel will reserve freedom of action in any situation,” Bennett told reporters in a briefing.

A White House readout of their conversation said the two leaders discussed security issues including “the threat posed by Iran and its proxies.,” and also said that “President Biden conveyed his unwavering support for Israel’s security and freedom of action,” though it did not explicitly tie the “freedom of action” to Iran.

Meanwhile, a senior diplomatic source was quoted by The Times of Israel as saying that 70 percent of Israel’s problems come from Iran, and so Israel is engaged in a long-term effort to weaken the Islamic Republic economically, in order to drain its ability to export terror to Israel’s borders.

“Our goal is to harass them at home, so they will be busy with that,” the official said, noting that Iran’s support of Hezbollah and Gazan terror groups were doing the same to Israel. “So they will be weaker and will have less money and energy.”

The official described it as a tactical change after a previously singular focus on Tehran’s nuclear program.

“The weakening is primarily economic, through a number of activities, financial, diplomatic, pre-emptory actions, covert and open, in cyberspace and other areas,” he said.