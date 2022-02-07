Bar Lev to Form Inquiry Commission to Examine NSO Affair

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, February 7, 2022 at 5:42 am |

An illustration of a man holding his phone with the NSO Group logo on a screen in the background. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev announced on Monday that he would be forming a government commission of inquiry to examine allegations that police targeted civilians with the NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware, after a new Calcalist report revealed a new list of alleged targets ranging from politicians to businessmen to protest leaders.

The commission will be led by a retired judge and Bar Lev said he intends to ask Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar to provide a draft resolution for the committee to be given the main powers of a state commission of inquiry so that it can summon witnesses, investigate them and seize documents.

The Pegasus spyware is capable of remotely and covertly extracting information from targets’ cell phones, including texts, browser history, call history and screenshots, among other information.