UAE Parliamentarians to Visit Knesset

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, February 6, 2022 at 1:07 pm |

Israeli President Isaac Herzog meeting last week with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

(Amos Ben-Gershom/GPO)

The latest step in building on the normalization agreement with the United Arab Emirates will be a visit by an UAE parliamentary delegation to Israel set for Monday.

The first-time event will include a meeting with Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy and a chance to see some of their counterparts in action at a session of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.

The visit will be hosted by the Israel-UAE friendship group and the Knesset Caucus for Advancing the Abraham Accords.

Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, the chairman of the Defense, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee in the UAE Federal National Council, and a supporter of normalization, has been tapped to lead the delegation.

When President Isaac Herzog visited the UAE last week, he was accompanied by Knesset members from the coalition and opposition who head the Israel-UAE friendship group.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Israeli Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai arrived in the UAE, the first head of police to visit there.

On the trip, which is scheduled to last several days, Shabtai will meet with senior officials in the UAE Interior Ministry, and the Abu Dhabi and Dubai police commissioners, among others.

To coincide with the visit, Shabtai appointed an Israel Police representative to the United Arab Emirates who will coordinate its activities in the Middle East and Africa.