Shaked Set to Bring Citizenship Law for Vote This Week

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, February 6, 2022 at 9:47 am |

MK Simcha Rothman. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked said Sunday that she intends to bring the Citizenship Law to the Knesset for approval later this week.

“The appeals against citizenship laws have been removed by the government. The laws will be put to a vote in the Knesset this week. Over 100 MKs support this law that is essentially an important law for state security and the preservation of its Jewish identity,” Shaked wrote.

Shaked informed the Cabinet that she had received a request from the head of the Shin Bet, who wanted the law to be advanced quickly.

At the Cabinet meeting, the minister was attacked by Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz, who claimed that there was no need for a law if the minister had dealt with all the approval requests before her. Shaked said she would approve requests sparingly until the law is passed.

Horowitz, who is chairman of the coalition’s left-wing Meretz party, warned of a “painful response” if Shaked moves forward the measure with the help of opposition votes, bypassing his party’s opposition.

“It’s a racist law, a law that discriminates against Israel’s Arab citizens, a law that has no place in a democracy. We’ve said we cannot support this law,” Horowitz told Channel 12.

“Now Ayelet Shaked and certain others in the coalition want to do something unacceptable — to break the basic understanding upon which this government was formed and to pass this despicable law with votes from the opposition. This is a very dangerous path. It’s a very slippery slope, and of course, our response will be strong and painful,” he added.

Meretz and Blue and White voted against MK Simcha Rothman’s freedom of vote measure, but the other parties in the government are in favor of the move and it seems that the coalition will be given freedom of vote, much to the chagrin of the Meretz and Ra’am representatives, so that everyone will vote according to their conscience.